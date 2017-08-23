At least 11 people were beheaded on Wednesday after Daesh attacked a checkpoint controlled by Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar south of Tripoli, a spokesman for his forces said.

"At least nine soldiers were beheaded... in addition to two civilians" at the checkpoint about 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Tripoli, Colonel Ahmad Al Mesmari said.

Daesh claimed the dawn attack on a checkpoint run by Haftar's forces in the Al Jufra region.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the 2011 fall and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed revolution.

Militants, arms dealers and people traffickers have gained a foothold there as multiple authorities and dozens of militias vie for power.

Forces allied with the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord drove Daesh from their stronghold of Sirte on the Mediterranean coast in December.

The head of the GNA underlined that the battle against rebels was not over, and Daesh has claimed very few attacks in Libya since.

Armed groups are continuing to hunt down members of the group who fled Sirte as the city fell.