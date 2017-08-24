Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to cancel an independence referendum scheduled to be held next month.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities say the vote is necessary because they've suffered years of oppression and neglect at the hands of the Iraqi government.

"Our expectation from Erbil is clear: That is the cancellation of the referendum as the interests and future of the Kurds lies in a united Iraq," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Baghdad.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has this report.