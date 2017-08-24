Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor’s bout of the year is just around the corner and the purse has gained more weight.

The two will not just be fighting for their share of millions in revenue, but also for a special prize created by the World Boxing Council.

The 69kg Money Belt was revealed by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman last weekend as a special prize for the winner and not for any real WBC championship.

The WBC also created a similarly shiny monstrosity for Mayweather's 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather was a longtime WBC champion before his retirement.

Tens of millions worldwide are expected to tune in, with promoters claiming it will be available either online or on a TV screen to more than 1 billion homes in 200 countries.

In the United States alone, a staggering 50 million people are expected to watch the highly anticipated fight.

Saturday night’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will only be available to Pay-Per-View (PPV) customers.

This is where a bulk of the boxers' earnings will come from, with the rest from ticket sales and sponsors.

There is one main broadcaster who has sole rights to screen the fight - Showtime Sports in the US.

Sub-rights will then be sold off to other PPV broadcasters around the world by Showtime.

The main broadcaster is also selling off special subscription packages to viewers in the US as ticket sales have been low in Las Vegas largely because of astronomical prices.