At least 60 people were killed in air strikes that hit a hotel near a Houthi-controlled outpost outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, a medic said.

The Saudi-led coalition said it attacked a legitimate military target in the area.

The roof of the hotel collapsed, leaving at least two bodies dangling from the building in the Arhab area, about 20 kilometres from Sanaa, witnesses said.

Figures released on Wednesday night by local Red Crescent Societies showed that rescuers had pulled 48 identifiable bodies from what is left of the hotel, and the death toll is feared to rise as the search is ongoing.

Witnesses said two missiles fired by coalition planes hit the hotel located in Bait al Edhari area of Arhab district north of Sanaa around 03:00 Wednesday.

The customers of the hotel were mainly labourers who worked in the area or those who en route to the capital city of Sanaa to seek employment, according to the hotel's owner, Taher Mohammed.

''The building hit in the air strike is a civilian house. Neither rebel Houthis nor government soldiers stayed here. They were all civilians. Those who stayed in the hotel came from different parts of the country. When the strike happened, there were about 80 people who stayed here,'' said Mohammed.