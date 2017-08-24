WORLD
Latin, Central Americans fleeing violence seek refuge in Mexico
Mexico used to be a way station to the north. But it has become a destination for asylum seekers after the Trump administration implemented tougher immigration policies.
Central American immigrants sit atop the so-called La Bestia (The Beast) cargo train, in an attempt to reach the Mexico-US border, in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Gang violence, kidnappings and poverty are sending people fleeing from some of Central and Latin America’s deadliest countries, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Thousands of people who have fled violence at home are now seeking asylum in Mexico.

Last year, the country received 9,000 asylum requests. Authorities expect the number will hit 20,000 this year.

Mexico, itself the victim of drug and gang violence, has long been a gateway to generations of migrants who were dreaming of a better life further to the north in the United States.

But with the new US administration of President Donald Trump announcing tougher immigration policies, Mexico has become a destination for many of those people rather than a corridor.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
