India's top court ruled on Thursday that individual privacy is a fundamental right, a landmark verdict that could derail the world's largest biometric ID card programme known as Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court set up a nine-member bench to rule on the issue in response to many petitions filed in courts questioning the validity of a government scheme to assign a unique biometric identity card to every individual.

“The judgment read out so far only says that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, protected by Article 21 (of the constitution on the right to life and personal liberty),” Prashant Bhushan, a senior lawyer who was party to the case, told reporters.

“Any law, like the Aadhaar Act or any other law, which seeks to restrict the right to privacy will have to be tested on the touchstone of Article 21."

Aadhaar was set up as a voluntary system to streamline benefit payments to millions of poor people and cut fraud.

But in recent years it has become compulsory for a growing number of services, including opening a bank account or paying taxes.

The government has rejected suggestions that the programme, set up in 2009, poses a threat to civil liberties, despite personal data being leaked in security breaches.

