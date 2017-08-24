Venezuela's fugitive former top prosecutor resurfaced in Brazil on Wednesday claiming to possess "a lot" of proof of President Nicolas Maduro's corruption and to warn that her life remains in danger.

Days after a dramatic escape from Venezuela, Luisa Ortega, 59, turned up the heat on Maduro, who in turn asked Interpol to put out a "red notice" arrest warrant for his critic.

Ortega, speaking at a crime-fighting conference in the Brazilian capital with representatives from the Latin American regional trading alliance Mercosur, said Maduro enriched himself in a massive corruption scheme uncovered at Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

"I have a lot of proof, concretely in the Odebrecht case, which implicates many high ranking Venezuelans, starting with the president of the republic," she said.

Ortega said she had been persecuted in an effort to hide details of high-level corruption, saying she had proof, though she offered none.

Video footage of Ortega's "luxury items"

Maduro on Sunday hit back at Ortega, who is accused of living an extravagant lifestyle, alleging she had received money for blocking corruption investigations that he had ordered.

In Caracas, state television broadcast images on Wednesday of a police operation in what it said was Ortega's apartment. The cameras showed marble floors, large paintings of Ortega herself and one by Andy Warhol, a cellar containing an array of expensive wines and a wardrobe filled with designer labels.

TRT World spoke with Noris Argotte Soto, who has been following the story from Caracas.