Two people were injured by an explosion in the centre of Kiev on Independence Day, police said on Thursday, as the US defence secretary was visiting the capital.

The blast occurred at 1406 (1106 GMT), police said in a statement, giving no more details.

Local television showed a woman lying on the ground in the street near the building of the Ukrainian government.

Thursday marked the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's separation from Moscow on August 24, 1991.

The visiting US defence secretary accused Russia of menacing Europe, but he stopped short of promising to provide lethal weapons to Kiev.

Mattis said Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called Moscow's aggressive behaviour, saying Russia has not abided by the Minsk ceasefire agreement meant to end separatist violence in eastern Ukraine.