The death toll from floods sweeping South Asia has climbed above 1,000, officials said on Thursday.

They said rescue teams still trying to reach millions stranded by the region's worst monsoon disaster in recent years.

Thousands of soldiers and emergency personnel have been deployed across India, Bangladesh and Nepal, where authorities say a total of 1,013 bodies have been recovered since August 10 when intense rainfall started falling.

All three countries suffer frequent flooding during the monsoon rains, but the Red Cross has termed the latest disaster the worst in decades in some parts of South Asia.

It says entire communities have been cut off and many are short of food and clean water.

"It has been a difficult year," said Anil Shekhawat, spokesman for India's national disaster response force.

"In the last few months there have been floods in western, eastern and northern parts of the country," Shekhawat said.

Twenty-six bodies were found on Wednesday in Bihar, a hard-hit state in India's east, taking the death toll there to 367, said Anirudh Kumar, a top state disaster management official.

"We still have nearly 11 million people affected in 19 districts of the state," he said, adding nearly 450,000 flood evacuees had taken shelter in government refuges.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, floods have swamped nearly half the vast state of 220 million, India's most populous.

Disaster management agency spokesman T.P. Gupta said 86 people had died and more than two million were affected by the disaster there.