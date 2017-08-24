Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to Vietnam.

Yildirim is the first Turkish prime minister to visit Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1978.

"Our country will maintain its strategy to increase its trade and economic effectiveness in the Far East, mainly in the Asian market," the Turkish premier told the Vietnam-Turkey Business Forum in Hanoi on Thursday.

Yildirim's visit was aimed at strengthening ties in the fields of economic investment, energy, food processing, construction and machinery.

TRT World spoke with Michael Tatarski in Ho Chi Minh City.

Late but a good start

Yildirim has described his official visit to Vietnam as “late but a good start” in an interview with local media.

The prime minister on Thursday told the Vietnam News Agency that the two countries "have comparative advantages to do fruitful things together."

On trade, Yildirim said Turkey was ready to start negotiating a free-trade agreement and had already decided upon double taxation avoidance and trade facilitation with Vietnam.

He also said daily flights between Turkey and Vietnam had facilitated travel, and recommended that easing visa restrictions could help activities thrive.

On foreign diplomacy, Yildirim said the countries were working together in various bilateral and international areas, adding that Turkey supports Vietnam’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

Ankara also asked Vietnam to back Turkey’s effort to become a member of UNESCO's Executive Board for the 2017-2021 term.

Turkey is also willing to offer scholarships for Vietnamese students and take part in student exchange programs, Yildirim added.

"Turkey is also a developing and dynamic country like Vietnam, so there are similarities between the two countries," Yildirim said, adding his visit will usher in a "new era" in bilateral relations.