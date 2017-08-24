Myanmar must scrap restrictions on movement and citizenship for its Rohingya minority if it wants to bring peace to Rakhine state, a commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan said Thursday.

The treatment of approximately 1.1 million Rohingya has emerged as majority Buddhist Myanmar's most contentious human rights issue as it makes a transition from decades of harsh military rule.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has faced growing international condemnation for its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya, who are known as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Annan's commission, appointed last year by leader Aung San Suu Kyi to come up with long-term solutions for the violence-riven, ethnically and religiously divided Rakhine state, said perpetrators of rights abuses should be held accountable.

On Thursday it released a landmark report, warning that failure to implement its recommendations could lead to more extremism and violence.

"Unless current challenges are addressed promptly, further radicalisation within both communities is a real risk," the report said, describing the Rohingya as "the single biggest stateless community in the world."

Milestone for the Rohingya

Rights groups hailed the report as a milestone for the stateless Rohingya, because the government of Aung San Suu Kyi has previously vowed to abide by its findings.

"These apartheid-like restrictions drive communities apart rather than together, eroding security and heightening the risk of mass killing," said head of human rights group Fortify Rights, Matthew Smith.

Call for end on restrictions

Among the key recommendations was ending all restrictions on movement imposed on the Rohingya and other communities in Rakhine, and shutting down refugee camps, which hold more than hold more than 120,000 people in often miserable conditions.

It also called on Myanmar to review a controversial 1982 law that effectively bars some one million Rohingya from becoming citizens, to invest heavily in the region and to allow the media unfettered access there.

But Annan's panel -- which has a broad mandate to look into, among other things, long-term economic development, education and healthcare in the state -- said it was "not mandated to investigate specific cases of alleged human rights violations".

It said that the government "should ensure –- based on independent and impartial investigation –- that perpetrators of serious human rights violations are held accountable."