Hundreds of thousands of supporters of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh amassed around central Sanaa in a show of support for ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose party, the General People's Congress (GPC) is on Thursday marking 35 years since its founding.

Demonstrators packed into Sabaeen Square, waving the flag of Saleh's GPC and carrying pictures of the 75-year-old leader.

Travelling from provinces across the country, Yemenis made their way to the capital, pouring into the streets around the square in a show of force for the ex-president.

Saleh ruled Yemen from its unification in 1990 until his resignation under local and regional pressure in 2012.

TRT World spoke with Mohammed al Attab on the latest.

A message to Houthis

Fighters loyal to the armed Houthi movement, which runs northern Yemen together with Saleh, decried him as "evil" a day earlier and condemned his description of them as a "militia."

The Houthi leadership recommended the announcement of a state of emergency and suspension of all "party activity," telling Saleh's supporters any mass gatherings should be made on battlefronts, not in public squares.

Thursday's gathering went ahead, regardless.

"We are ready to fill the fronts with thousands of fighters and they are ready to go," said Saleh, wearing a dark suit and speaking from behind protective glass as armed men in fatigues stood guard.