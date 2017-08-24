Two hundred Muslims rallied in the streets of Granada, southern Spain, on Wednesday in protest against a surge in Islamophobic hate crimes following last week's deadly attacks in the country.

The protest was called after the city's main mosque was attacked with flares on Saturday by a handful of members from a far-right group, Hogar Social, who also unfurled a Spanish flag outside the building, according to images on Spanish TV.

Muslim groups have reported a jump in Islamophobic hate incidents since the twin vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils that killed 15 people last week. Those attacks were claimed by Daesh.

"It is very important for us to affirm our values as Muslims, which are the same as those of all other human beings on this planet," said Nizar Liemlahi, director of the Dar Loughat Muslim cultural association, one of the co-organisers of the rally.

Only 0.1 percent of the world's Muslims commit attacks and these people "do not represent our values or our principles," added Liemlahi, a psychologist who moved to Spain from Morocco in 2010.