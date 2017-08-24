A Navy spokesman confirmed that an incident occurred, but declined to give a death toll. Efforts to reach Almeida were unsuccessful.

The ferry sent out a distress call around 8 am local time while travelling between Vera Cruz and Salvador in Bahia, with the accident occurring about 200 metres from the marine terminal, Estado reported.

In a separate incident in the northern state of Pará on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 21, with five people still missing, according to a statement on the Pará state government's website on Thursday.