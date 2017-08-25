Florida on Thursday executed a 53-year-old man convicted of two 1987 murders, administering a lethal injection that included a drug never before used in a US execution, state officials said.

The execution was carried out at 6:22 pm (2222 GMT) at the Florida State Prison in Bradford County, about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Jacksonville, where the two murders took place.

Mark James Asay was the first white man to be put to death in Florida for killing a black man since the state reinstated the death penalty in 1979.

Asay was sentenced to death in 1988 for the killing of two men in separate incidents on the same day a year earlier.

After using a racial slur during an argument, Asay shot Robert Lee Booker in the belly. He killed Robert McDowell by shooting him multiple times in the chest.