Life has largely returned to normal in Jarablus, in northern Syria, after the strategic town on the border with Turkey was liberated from Daesh a year ago.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield a year ago on August 24 with the aim of securing the country's borders against threats from the likes of Daesh and the YPG, a Syrian-offshoot of the PKK, which the US and Ankara designate as a terrorist group.

The Turkish army swiftly drove Daesh out of Jarablus. And it withdrew from the region after its mission was accomplished.