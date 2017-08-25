The removal of confederate monuments in the US continues to cause controversy even after the clashes in Charlottesville on August 12.

While US prosecutors prepare a case against alleged white supremacist James Alex Fields - who stands accused of murdering activist Heather Heyer during the clashes - a growing number of US political leaders have called for the removal of statues honouring the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Heyer was killed on August 12 after the accused drove a car into protesters in Charlottesville - a battle ground between white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and counter-protesters.

The white supremacists were rallying to keep the statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee.

Civil rights activists charge the statues promote racism while advocates contend they are a reminder of their heritage.