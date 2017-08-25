WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dispute over confederate statues continues in US
The statues commemorate the American South, which had a slave-based economy. Many were torn down after the August 12 Charlottesville white supremacist rally in which a counter-protester died, but the argument for and against the monuments continues.
Dispute over confederate statues continues in US
This statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee sits at the centre of a park formerly dedicated to him, the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2017

The removal of confederate monuments in the US continues to cause controversy even after the clashes in Charlottesville on August 12. 

While US prosecutors prepare a case against alleged white supremacist James Alex Fields - who stands accused of murdering activist Heather Heyer during the clashes - a growing number of US political leaders have called for the removal of statues honouring the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Heyer was killed on August 12 after the accused drove a car into protesters in Charlottesville - a battle ground between white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and counter-protesters. 

The white supremacists were rallying to keep the statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee. 

Civil rights activists charge the statues promote racism while advocates contend they are a reminder of their heritage.

RECOMMENDED

Since the Charlottesville rally, many confederate statues across the US have been torn down and taken away.

Many people are glad to see them go. Others want them to remain.

TRT World'sJon Brain has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February