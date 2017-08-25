Ousted Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled the country ahead of a verdict against her in a negligence trial brought by the junta that overthrew her, sources close to the Shinawatra family said on Friday.

Yingluck, 50, whose family has dominated Thai politics for more than 15 years, failed to show up at court for judgment in a case centred on multi-billion dollar losses incurred by a rice subsidy scheme for farmers.

Overthrown in 2014, Yingluck had faced up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Thailand's Supreme Court said it will issue an arrest warrant for the former prime minister after her no show.

A judge read out a statement saying that Shinawatra's lawyers had informed the court she could not attend because of an earache.

But the judge said the court did not believe the excuse because no official medical verification was provided, and the court would issue a warrant for her arrest as a result.

Shinawatra had fled the country, sources close to her said.

"She has definitely left Thailand," one of the sources, who is also a member of the Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party said.

A second source also said she had gone, without giving details of her current whereabouts.

Thailand's junta chief on Friday ordered border checkpoints to be beefed-up after Shinawatra failed to turn up at the court.

"I just learned that she did not show up [at court]," Prayut Chan-O-Cha told reporters.

"I have ordered border checkpoints to be stepped up," he said, including local and major routes out of the country. Thailand's prime minister said it is possible Shinawatra had already left the country.

TRT World spoke to Tazkira Sattar in Bangkok.

Rice subsidies scheme

The rice subsidies, promised to farmers during the 2011 election, helped Shinawatra's party ascend to power.