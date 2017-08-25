An air strike on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Friday killed 12 people, including six children, rescuers said.

The attack comes days after air strikes blamed on the Saudi-led coalition fighting a Houthi insurgency hit a hotel outside the capital killing some 60 people.

Friday's attack on the Faj Attan area on the outskirts of the city also severely damaged at least two buildings, reducing much of them to rubble, people on site said.

Residents and rescuers dug through debris to retrieve the bloodied, dust-covered bodies of several children, who appeared aged under 10-years-old.

Mohammed Ahmad, who lived in one of the buildings, said he was among those who had taken nine bodies to a hospital.

"We extracted them one by one from under the rubble," he said. "Some of them were children from a single family."

Witnesses said they believed the warplanes were from the Saudi-led coalition waging a campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for control of the country in a war which has killed about 10,000 people in the past two-and-a-half years.

"When the rocket hit, one of the buildings was immediately destroyed which caused the building next door to collapse too. Some residents got out, but others were trapped."