WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's population surges to 208 million
Pakistan's population has passed 200 million, the census bureau says, in the first tally in nearly 20 years.
Pakistan's population surges to 208 million
A census enumerator notes details from a resident during Pakistan’s 6th population census in Karachi, Pakistan, March 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2017

Pakistan's population has risen to nearly 208 million people with an average annual growth of 2.4 percent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after the South Asian nation conducted its first census in 19 years.

The total population is made up of more than 106 million males, more than 101 million females and 10,418 transgender people, who have been counted in a census for the first time, the bureau said.

"Provisional results show the total population of Pakistan as 207.774 million, with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent over a period of 1998-2017," the bureau said in a statement.

The population was just over 130 million in 1998, the last time a census was conducted.

Nearly 118,000 government officials escorted by tens of thousands of troops and police started the 70-day data-gathering drive in March on the orders of the Supreme Court.

RECOMMENDED

Electoral seats in Pakistan’s parliament are assigned using population density data.

The census found a nearly 4 percent increase in the urban population, with 36.38 percent of the total population living in urban areas.

The southern province of Sindh is the most urbanized with 52.02 percent of people there in cities.

The most prosperous province of Punjab, which is considered the political heartland and bread basket, maintains its status as the most populous province with more than half of all Pakistanis — 110 million people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February