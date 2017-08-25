India, Bangladesh and Nepal suffer frequent flooding during the June-September monsoon season, but international aid agencies say things are worse this year.

Thousands of villages were cut off and people were deprived of food and clean water for days.

Government officials in India's eastern state of Bihar said at least 379 people had been killed over the past few days, with thousands sheltered in relief camps away from their flood-damaged homes.

"This year farming has collapsed due to floods and we will witness a sharp rise in unemployment," said Anirudh Kumar, a disaster management official in the state.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, at least 88 people were killed when floods swamped nearly half of the vast state of 220 million people.

Rajan Kumar, a federal interior ministry official in New Delhi overseeing the rescue and relief operations, said at least 850 people had been killed in six flood-affected states in the past month.

"A second wave of floods led to widespread destruction," he said.

"We will have to provide immediate rehabilitation aid to help millions affected directly."