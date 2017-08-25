Almost 40,000 new civil servant positions were created in Turkey under a statutory decree published on Friday as part of the ongoing state of emergency, following the July 2016 coup attempt.

Nearly 32,000 jobs within police structures and 4,000 positions for judges and prosecutors as well as additional 2,000 judge candidate positions were created within the Justice Ministry and its organs.

The decree also shifts the reporting line of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) to the president instead of the prime minister, and the president will also become head of the intelligence coordination board.

Turkey has been moving to a presidential system of government in the wake of a constitutional referendum this April approving the shift.

The state of emergency was declared in July 2016 in the wake of the failed coup that left 250 people dead and some 2,200 injured.

In a second decree also published on Friday, the government fired 928 civil servants suspected of having links to terrorist organisations and groups seen as a threat to national security.

Under the same decree, 57 previously sacked workers were rehired to their former positions.

The two decrees published in the government's Official Gazette were discussed at an August 15 Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.