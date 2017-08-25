Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 11 people and kidnapped eight others in an overnight raid on a village in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border, officials said on Friday.

The attackers burned down around 30 houses in Gakara village, just outside the town of Kolofata, which has been a frequent target of suicide bombings by the group.

An army colonel put the death toll at 11, while a district official said that 15 people had been killed.