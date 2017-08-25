A wave of privatisations announced by Brazil's President Michel Temer has fired up the stock market with hopes of economic renewal, but critics fear an irresponsible fire sale.

It's an impressive list with 58 items ranging from the Congonhas aircraft terminal in Sao Paulo to big state-run energy utility Eletrobras and even the national mint, which produces banknotes and passports.

Throw in Temer's decree, also unveiled this week, to scrap a huge Amazon reserve and allow commercial mining and you have the makings of an investment bonanza.

The government hopes the windfall will finally put Brazil back on the financial map after two years of recession, investor flight and today's double digit unemployment.

Temer's first priority is to solve a ballooning budget deficit and analysts say the privatisations stand to bring in some 40 billion reais ($12.7 billion) by the end of 2018, when Temer's term also finishes.

With political resistance strong against new taxes and major pension reform facing dilution, the Temer government has been forced to get creative.

Temer's close ally in government, Wellington Moreira Franco, calls the plan a way of "confronting the problem of unemployment, revenues and a return of conditions" for growth.

Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles stated plainly on Thursday that the privatisations will bring reassurance that "the fiscal balance is being achieved."

Euphoria

Sao Paulo's stock market responded with euphoria. Eletrobras shares rocketed 50 percent on Tuesday when the announcement for the utility was made, helping to boost the Ibovespa index above 70,000 points for the first time since 2011.

But doubts immediately surfaced about whether the project will go as smoothly as hoped.

For Marcelo Caparoz, an analyst from RC Consultores, the government's principal goal is to show it means business.