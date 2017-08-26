The social media accounts of Spanish football giants Real Madrid were hacked early Saturday morning.

A video of Lionel Messi, a player from Madrid's rivals Barcelona, was posted on the team's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The video shows a goal Messi scored against Real Madrid in their home stadium.

This is not the first time hackers have taken over the social media accounts of a football club.

Barcelona's official twitter account was also hacked earlier this week when it was announced a former Real Madrid player was set to join the club.