A US Black Hawk helicopter crashed off the coast of Yemen on Friday and a search was underway for one US service member, the US military said.

US Central Command said in a statement that five other service members aboard the aircraft had been rescued after the crash, which took place about 32 kilometres off the southern coast of Yemen at 1600 GMT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"When the incident took place the helicopter was not very high above the water," CENTCOM spokesman Colonel John Thomas said.

The United States has been carrying out air strikes against al Qaeda in Yemen, with at least 80 launched since the end of February.