US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits dealings in new debt from the Venezuelan government or its state oil company in an effort to halt financing that fuels President Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorship," the White House said on Friday.

The order is Washington's biggest sanctions blow to date against Maduro and is intended to punish his leftist government for what Trump has called an erosion of democracy in the oil-rich country, already reeling from an economic crisis.

"These measures are carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing to maintain its illegitimate rule, protect the United States financial system from complicity in Venezuela's corruption and in the impoverishment of the Venezuelan people," the White House said in a statement.

Banning trades on new bonds will make it tricky for Venezuela's ailing state-run company PDVSA to refinance its heavy debt burden.

Investors had expected that it would seek to ease upcoming payments through such an operation, which usually requires new paper be issued.

That could push the cash-strapped company closer to a possible default, or bolster its reliance on key allies China and Russia, which have already lent Caracas billions of dollars.

However, the order protects holders of most existing Venezuelan government and PDVSA bonds, who were relieved the sanctions did not go further. Venezuelan and PDVSA bonds were trading broadly higher on Friday afternoon.

US fomenting humanitarian crisis

Venezuela's foreign minister said on Friday that the United States was trying to foment a humanitarian crisis in the country.

The sanctions are "uncivilised politics," and Venezuela is "a victim of fake news" that exaggerates the extent of its economic crisis, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said at the United Nations in New York.

Venezuela's Information Ministry, Oil Ministry, and PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.