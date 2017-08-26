A suicide bomber detonated himself at the gate of a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul as other attackers stormed the building, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers, officials said.

The death toll rose to 43 on Saturday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The attackers are slaughtering people like sheep but there's no one to go and rescue them," said Murtaza, a young boy whose parents were trapped inside as the attack unfolded.

"A lot of people are on the ground and no one is trying to rescue them."

TRT World spoke with Bilal Sawary in Kabul, who has more on the aftermath and ongoing investigations.

By Friday evening police said they had secured the mosque in the Khair Khana area of the capital.

There were four attackers in total.

Two blew themselves up at the gate of the mosque, and another two were shot dead by Afghan security forces.

Witnesses said they had thrown grenades and police officials said a suicide bomber detonated himself at the gate.

A second suicide bomber detonated among a group of women in the mosque, an official said.

At least 10 civilians were killed, including women and children, while another 30 were wounded, Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish said earlier in the day.

At least three policemen were also killed and eight wounded, he added.