Qatar says five suspects in news agency hacking detained by Turkey
Qatar's attorney-general said Turkey has detained five suspects in connection with the hacking of Qatar's state news agency in May. The hacking helped precipitate the tensions between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbours.
The Gulf dispute began in May when Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran. Doha said the statements were fabricated and disseminated via a hack. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

Qatar's Attorney-General said Turkey has detained five suspects in connection with the hacking of Qatar's state news agency in May.

The hacking helped precipitate the diplomatic riftthat has since opened up between Qatar and some of its powerful Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar in June over comments briefly posted on the Qatar News Agency attributed to its ruler in which he allegedly praised their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani did not make the statements and that hackers had posted a false story on QNA.

In comments published by QNA on Saturday, Qatar's Attorney-General Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri said the suspects were being interrogated, without specifying their nationalities or any other details.

"Our friends in Turkey answered us a short time ago. Five people were detained and they are being investigated. Qatari prosecutors are working with Turkish authorities to follow this case," he was quoted as saying by Qatari media.

Marri has said Qatar has evidence that the hack was linked to countries that have severed ties with Doha for allegedly supporting militant groups and advancing the agenda of their arch-rival Iran in the region - charges Doha denies.

The dispute has defied mediation attempts by the United States and Kuwait.

