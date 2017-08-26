POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Irishman's song about Conor McGregor earns him a ticket to the fight
Mick Konstantin's video clip of a song he sings for Conor McGregor with his ukelele has gone viral. The UFC champion invited the Irish man to his match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Irishman's song about Conor McGregor earns him a ticket to the fight
Mick Konstantin, the composer of the song that becomes anthem for Mcgregor sings in Las Vegas. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

Mick Konstantin, an ordinary Irish teacher, composed a song titled, There is only one Conor McGregor, for his favourite athlete.

The song has become so popular that it turned out to be an anthem for tens of thousands of McGregor fans ahead of the 'Money Fight' between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas.

The song has so far been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

McGregor himself got in touch with Mick and brought him to Las Vegas.

RECOMMENDED

He's been put up in the McGregor team hotel and of course, was given a ticket for the fight.

The Irish teacher is now singing his song on the streets of Las Vegas ahead of the big match.

TRT World'sLance Santos has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move