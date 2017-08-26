Hurricane Harvey settled over southeast Texas early Saturday, lashing the state's Gulf Coast with damaging winds and dumping torrents of rain over hundreds of miles of coastline that braced for what forecasters predicted would be life-threatening storm surges - basically walls of water moving inland.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the US in more than a decade made landfall Friday night about 48 kilometres northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 209 km/h.

It gradually weakened over the next several hours and the National Hurricane Centre said that by 5am Saturday Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 - still sustaining winds of 144 km/h.

It had already dumped more than 228.6 millimetres of rain in the South Texas city of Victoria and had knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers.

Threat to oil refineries

Harvey's approach sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing inland, hoping to escape the wrath of a menacing storm that threatens not only the coast but a wide swath of Texas that is home to oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.

No deaths were immediately confirmed in the hours after Harvey's arrival, but officials noted emergency crews couldn't get out in many places due to high winds.

Melissa Munguia, deputy emergency management coordinator in Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, said early Saturday that it could be hours before crews could fully assess the damage in coastal communities.

Early reports did begin to emerge from Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 people that was directly in Harvey's path when it came ashore.

Officials confirmed that the roof of Rockport's high school had partially caved in and that the community's historic downtown saw extensive damage.

"Mark your arm"

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told local media outlets that multiple people had been taken to the county's jail for assessment and treatment after the roof of a senior housing complex collapsed.

KIII-TV reported that 10 people were treated there.

Earlier Friday, Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios had offered ominous advice, telling the station that those who chose to stay put rather than evacuate the area "should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen," implying doing so would make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

In Corpus Christi, the major city closest to the storm's center, wind whipped palm trees and stinging sheets of horizontal rain slapped against hotels and office buildings along the city's seawall as the storm made landfall.

Boats bobbed violently in the marina. It was too dark to tell whether any boats had broken their moorings.

Worst case scenario

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, Harvey initially grew rapidly, accelerating from a Category 1 early Friday morning to a Category 4 by Friday evening.

Its transformation from an unnamed storm to a life-threatening behemoth took only 56 hours, an incredibly fast intensification.

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Based on the atmospheric pressure, Harvey ties for the 18th strongest hurricane on landfall in the US since 1851 and ninth strongest in Texas.

A worst case scenario is that the hurricane could hug the coast for days and stay strong enough to remain a tropical storm.

Forecasts call for as much as 0.76 metres of rain to fall by next Wednesday, with some areas getting as much as 1 meter, according to the hurricane centre.

Meanwhile, the storm surge could bring flooding of 2 to 4 meters to a coastal area that includes Matagorda Island and Port O'Connor.

Sometime early next week forecasters said it could go back into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, which provide fuel, then turn back in for a potential second hit on what may be an already flooded Houston-Galveston area.