Daesh claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Saturday.

Belgian soldiers shot dead the man in the centre of Brussels on Friday evening after he came at them with a knife shouting Allahu Akbar (God is great).

“The executor of the stabbing operation in Brussels is a soldier of the Islamic State [Daesh] and carried out the operation in response to calls for attacks against coalition states,” Amaq said, referring to a US-led coalition fighting the group.

The assailant was a Belgian national of Somali origin who was born in 1987, authorities confirmed.

He arrived in the country in 2004 and was granted Belgian nationality in 2015.

Although not known for any terror-related activities, he had an assault and battery charge on his record from February, according the prosecutors.