Egyptian doctors open "healthy" fast food restaurant
In an attempt to provide an alternative to the sale of unsafe food, a group of Egyptian doctors have pooled their resources to invest in a restaurant.
An employee dressed as a doctor serves a group of customers at the operating room-themed fast food restaurant in Damanhour, Egypt, August 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

A group of Egyptian doctors in the city of Damanhour are taking their skills out of the operating room and into the kitchen in order to provide healthy and nutritious food to residents. 

Their kitchen is modelled on an operating theatre, and the doctors have incorporated medical terms into the names of the dishes.

"We have tried to take the values of our careers and to apply them into another field. There is no contradiction between both fields, we are still practising our career as doctors, and there is no problem because we are simultaneously offering a special service to the people and it's something they will really like and enjoy," says restaurant co-owner Mostafa Basiouny. 

TRT World's Tom Fredericks has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
