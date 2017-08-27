A funeral was held on Sunday for one of eight policemen killed in a shootout that followed a rebel attack early on Saturday on a security camp in Indian-administered Kashmir's Pulwana town.

Two rebels were also killed in the hours-long gun battle that ensued after the rebels stormed into the police camp, Indian police said.

In a statement to local newspapers, Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the deadliest on a state security facility since September last year, when armed militants broke into an army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) - the de facto border with Pakistan - killing 18 army personnel.