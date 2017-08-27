WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon finds suspected remains of soldiers held by Daesh
The announcement came hours after the army declared a pause in its nine-day assault on Daesh along the restive eastern border with Syria in exchange for information on the missing soldiers.
Lebanon finds suspected remains of soldiers held by Daesh
Relatives of Lebanese soldiers, who were captured by Daesh, are seen in their sit-in tent in Beirut. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

Lebanese authorities on Sunday located the remains of eight people they believe to be soldiers kidnapped three years ago by the Daesh along the restive eastern border with Syria.

The announcement came hours after the army declared a pause in its nine-day assault on Daesh in exchange for information on the missing soldiers. 

Head of the General Security agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim said Daesh militants who had surrendered led his agency and the Lebanese army to the remains. 

"We have removed the remains of six bodies. We are expecting the number to go up to eight," he told reporters gathered in downtown Beirut.

"We believe that these remains belong to the soldiers."

RECOMMENDED

The army later released a statement saying the remains of eight bodies had been retrieved from the Jurud Arsal mountainous border area with Syria and taken to a military hospital for DNA testing.

The troops were among 30 soldiers and police kidnapped by Daesh and Al Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate when they overran the Lebanese border town of Arsal in August 2014.

Four were killed by their captors and a fifth died of his wounds while 16 were released in a prisoner swap in December 2015 that was also overseen by Ibrahim.

Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move