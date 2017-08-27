UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Guterres was greeted by Israeli diplomats at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport ahead of his scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He is then scheduled to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday.

His three-day visit is also expected to include a trip to the blockaded Gaza Strip.