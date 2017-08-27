WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in three-day trip
The trip to the region is Antonio Gutteres' first since being elected to the UN's top position last year.
UN chief to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in three-day trip
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.  

Guterres was greeted by Israeli diplomats at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport ahead of his scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He is then scheduled to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday.  

His three-day visit is also expected to include a trip to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

RECOMMENDED

Gaza has been suffering from an acute electricity crisis caused by political disagreements between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas movement, which controls Gaza.  

The UN last week announced $2.5 million would be released to meet the electricity and medicine shortages in Gaza which came about after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to cut supplies to the strip.   

Israel has a tenuous relationship with the UN, accusing the Human Rights Committee and other bodies of unfairly singling it out for criticism with regards to the ongoing dispute with Palestine.  

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move