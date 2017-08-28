Disarmed fighters from Colombia's leftist FARC rebel force sought political rebirth on Sunday as they launched steps to transform into a party after ending a half-century armed struggle.

The six-day meeting in Bogota is expected to conclude on Friday with a platform that the party will campaign on in elections next year.

"At this event, we are transforming the FARC into a new, exclusively political organisation," said the force's commander Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko.

He said the group will advocate "a democratic political regime that guarantees peace and social justice, respects human rights and guarantees economic development for all of us who live in Colombia."

TRT World spoke to Mariana Palau in Bogota.

Under its 2016 peace deal with the government to end its part in a war that has killed more than 220,000 people, the majority of fighters in the group were granted amnesty and allowed to participate in politics.

The deal was rejected by a less than one percent margin in a referendum before being modified and enacted.

The group handed in more than 8,000 weapons and nearly 1.3 million pieces of ammunition to the United Nations during their demobilisation following the peace deal.