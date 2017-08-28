The Lebanese army on Sunday began mediated talks with Daesh after a ceasefire it had declared at the country's northeast border with Syria took effect, a security source said.

The ceasefire started at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) to allow for negotiations over the fate of nine Lebanese soldiers who have been in Daesh captivity since 2014, the army said.

Northeast Lebanon saw one of the worst spillovers of Syria’s war in 2014 when Daesh briefly overran the border town of Arsal.

The fighting began a week ago when the Lebanese army, and Hezbollah together with the Syrian regime forces, launched separate but simultaneous offensives against the Daesh enclave straddling the border region.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Syrian regime had declared a pause in their assault against Daesh, in Syria's west Qalamoun region, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said.

Under the ceasefire, Hezbollah members have entered an area of west Qalamoun to confirm that Lebanese soldiers held by Daesh are buried there, the source said.