"I want to go to Raqqa but only after the bombing stops"
Tasneem is 12 and makes $5 a day selling tissues in Turkey where her family is seeking refuge from the Syrian war. Thousands of Syrian children like her dream of returning home but worry about giving up the safety they've found in Turkey.
A refugee family from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2017

Millions of Syrians who have sought refuge from the war in Turkey now worry about giving up the safety they've found in their new home, including the children. 

Those who want to return to Syria are acutely aware of the risk of being caught in the crossfire between the Syrian regime, US-backed fighter groups and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army. 

Tasneem Omar's family escaped Raqqa when Daesh took over, proclaiming the Syrian city as the terror group's caliphate.

RECOMMENDED

Tasneem is now 12 years old. She wants to go back home, but "when the bombing stops."

TRT World's Yasin Eken has Tasneem's story and reports from Gaziantep on an initiative to ensure Syrian children living in Turkey don't become a lost generation. 

SOURCE:TRT World
