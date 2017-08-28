Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran won the top prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Sunday, but lifetime achievement honoree Pink and an absent Taylor Swift dominated the show.

Pink was emotional when she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, telling the audience a story about her daughter, who was sitting in the crowd with her father Carey Hart. Pink said her daughter recently told her that “I’m the ugliest girl I know ... I look like a boy with long hair.”

Pink said she then showed her six-year-old daughter photos of performers such as Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John and Freddie Mercury.

“You are beautiful, and I love you,” Pink said to her daughter.

Lamar’s Humble won video of the year, best hip-hop video, direction, cinematography, art direction and visual effects on Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

He also gave an explosive performance of Humble and DNA, backed by ninjas dancing near fire.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was voted artist of the year.

But the VMAs, hosted by a forgettable Katy Perry with performances by Miley Cyrus and Sheeran, was tamer than most years, not relying on the shock value and wild antics of past shows. Instead, touching performances and powerful speeches took centre stage.

Bennington and Cornell remembered

Logic performed his inspirational song 1-800-273-8255, named after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He was joined onstage by suicide attempt survivors as well as singers Alessia Cara (best dance video winner) and Khalid (best new artist winner). Lyrics from Logic’s song include: “I don’t wanna be alive/I just wanna die today” and “I want you to be alive/You don’t got to die today.”

Kesha introduced the performance and also offered words of encouragement: “As long as you don’t give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness.”

Rock singer and Oscar winner Jared Leto remembered Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who hanged himself in July.