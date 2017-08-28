Uber Technologies Inc on Sunday chose the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, as its chief executive. Khosrowshahi now has the difficult job of mending the dysfunctional ride-hailing giant and turning it from money-losing behemoth to a profitable company.

Uber's fractured eight-member board voted to hire Khosrowshahi late Sunday, capping three days of meetings and the withdrawal of once-top candidate Jeffery Immelt, former CEO and still chairman of General Electric, two people briefed on the decision said.

The board had voted but was declining to disclose its choice publicly until after informing employees, said a spokesperson on Sunday.

Khosrowshahi, 48, would take on the daunting task of mending Uber's image, repairing frayed relations among investors, rebuilding employee morale and creating a profitable business after seven years of losses.

In Khosrowshahi, Uber's board has picked an executive with a track record of driving growth while also delivering profits – precisely what the unprofitable Uber needs to satisfy investors.

He has also proven capable of making Expedia the leader in another industry full of change and competition – online travel.

An uphill ride

Khosrowshahi will replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber's culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage.