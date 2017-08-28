Syrian regime forces and Hezbollah on Monday prepared to escort Daesh militants to eastern Syria from their enclave on the border with Lebanon under an agreement following a week-long offensive against the terrorist group.

Daesh agreed to a ceasefire on Sunday, with the Lebanese army on one front and regime forces and Hezbollah on the other, after losing much of its mountainous enclave straddling the border, paving the way for its evacuation. Lebanese group Hezbollah has been a close ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad during Syria's six-year civil war.

The militants will move out of their positions to a point on the Syrian side of the border where they will board vehicles along with their families to transport them to Al Bukamal in east Syria, a Lebanese security source said.

Evacuation point

Ambulances carrying 25 injured Daesh militants began moving to a marshalling point for the evacuation convoy, a media unit run by Hezbollah reported.

Buses to carry the militants and their family members also moved into the area, a witness said.

Nearly two dozen buses and 11 ambulances carried an unknown number of Daesh militants and their families on Monday.

It will end any militant presence on the border, an important goal for Lebanon and the Shia Hezbollah group.

It is the first time Daesh has publicly agreed to evacuate territory under force.