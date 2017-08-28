Turkey's benchmark stock index hit an all-time high on Monday as investor confidence was boosted by the lira’s appreciating value against the US dollar.

Istanbul’s main stock index hit 110,409.43 point-level during the afternoon session on Monday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed last week at 109,755.14 points and it started Monday trading at 110,175.25 points with a 0.38 percent rise.

The key index is showing an upward trend in recent months and posted its last highest close at 109,781.13 points on August 7.

Since the beginning of the year, the index has gained more than 40 percent.