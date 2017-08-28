The Turkish lira is on a roll. It’s the cheapest currency among emerging markets. But it also offers some of the highest returns, with foreign funds vying to get hold of it.

It's a big turnaround from the situation just months ago, when terrorist attacks and a failed coup in July 2016 battered the country's economy and investor confidence.

“Global investors can get 11 percent to 12 percent return on Turkish T-bills,” said Timothy Ash, a senior emerging market analyst at BlueBay Asset Management, a multibillion dollar fund with investments in Turkey.

“[Lira] on effective basis is the cheapest since 2003, so the currency doesn’t look expensive. At the same time, you are getting very good yield in terms of interest rates on local bonds,” Ash told TRT World.

Since falling to around 4 liras to the US dollar earlier this year, the Turkish currency has recovered much of that lost ground.

Last week, it crossed the key psychological barrier of 3.5 to the dollar on strong economic numbers.

Its potential for further gains backed by the strong economic performance makes it one of the most undervalued currencies, according to Ash.

“I think 11 to 12 billion dollars of foreign portfolio investment will come to Turkey in the next six months,” he said.