WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi forces in final push to retake Tal Afar
Iraqi forces say they have taken back all districts in Tal Afar from Daesh, but are still engaging in clearing operations. The takeover comes as a bomb blast claimed by the group killed at least 11 in Baghdad.
Iraqi forces in final push to retake Tal Afar
During their three-year occupation of Tel Afar, Daesh turned the citadel into a prison where they chained men and women whose behaviour they considered sinful. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2017

Iraqi forces engaged in heavy fighting on Monday near Tal Afar, the last pocket of Daesh-held territory in the northern province of Nineveh.

Fierce clashes pitted Iraqi government forces and allied militia against Daesh fighters in the town of Al Ayadieh 15 kilometres (10 miles) north of Tal Afar. 

Iraqi troops, police and special forces, allied with the Hashed al Shaabi paramilitary coalition, took control of all districts inside Tal Afar on Sunday, a week after launching their latest offensive against a Daesh stronghold.

Clearing operations were continuing and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi was expected to soon arrive in the city to announce its "liberation" from Daesh.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston discusses the potential fall-out between the Iraqi army and Kurdish forces in the fight against Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

The last stand?

Some of those inside Tal Afar were believed to have fled to Al Ayadieh, located on the road between the city and the Syrian border, where they appeared to be making a desperate last stand.

The militants targeted Iraqi forces on Monday morning. Smoke could be seen rising above the town from air strikes carried out in support of Iraqi ground troops.

The Iraqi advance against Daesh is backed by the US-led coalition that launched an air war against the militants in 2014, a few months after they seized control of large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Much of that territory has since been lost to the militants in the face of US-backed offensives by Iraqi forces and an Arab-Kurdish alliance in Syria. 

In Iraq, Daesh now only controls the city of Hawija, about 300 kilometres (185 miles) north of Baghdad, and desert areas along the border with Syria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move