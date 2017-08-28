Iraqi forces engaged in heavy fighting on Monday near Tal Afar, the last pocket of Daesh-held territory in the northern province of Nineveh.

Fierce clashes pitted Iraqi government forces and allied militia against Daesh fighters in the town of Al Ayadieh 15 kilometres (10 miles) north of Tal Afar.

Iraqi troops, police and special forces, allied with the Hashed al Shaabi paramilitary coalition, took control of all districts inside Tal Afar on Sunday, a week after launching their latest offensive against a Daesh stronghold.

Clearing operations were continuing and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi was expected to soon arrive in the city to announce its "liberation" from Daesh.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston discusses the potential fall-out between the Iraqi army and Kurdish forces in the fight against Daesh.