Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka have reputations for being supreme athletes but a gruelling tennis season that offers little time to recover has left them among a number of big-name players who will be missing from the US Open with injuries.

Despite medical advances and a greater understanding by the players on how their bodies work, there is little down time for anyone who wants to be a regular competitor during the ATP and WTA seasons, which last approximately 11 and 10 months, respectively.

"Most of the injuries in tennis are what are classified as overuse," Todd Ellenbecker, the ATP's vice president of Medical Services, said in an email interview.

"Not one particular force or trauma but a continued, repeated overload of smaller forces that lead to a breakdown in the player's body."

Five top 11 men's players are among those who have said they will miss the year's final grand slam, which starts on Monday in New York: former world number one Djokovic (elbow), Andy Murray (hip), 2016 champion Wawrinka (knee), Canada's Milos Raonic (wrist) and Japan's Kei Nishikori (wrist).

The women's draw has not been robbed of the same level of star power with the most high-profile withdrawal due to injury being 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur (hand).

With a non-stop stream of tournaments on hard courts, grass and clay, coupled with racket technology that allows players to hit the ball harder than ever before, the physical toll on bodies can mount up.

"Tennis is indeed unique in that it is one of the only high level sports played on multiple surfaces at the elite level," said Ellenbecker. "We know that different ball speeds, and trajectories/court surface interfaces do affect the player's body ... however definitive injury risk research is scant."

Ellenbecker said after matches, a player's focus shifts immediately from performance to recovery, which means replacing fluid and vital nutrients and for some, ice baths, compression garments and other recovery methods that work for them.

Kathleen Stroia, the WTA's Senior Vice President of Sport Sciences & Medicine and Transitions, said the schedule's setup helps players limit changes in court surfaces but they must still plan accordingly for the transitions.

"Education on proper scheduling and preparation leading up to a surface change is key," said Stroia.