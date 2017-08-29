A wave of Rohingya Muslim families fleeing violence in Myanmar seeking to cross the border into Bangladesh on Monday were turned back. Myanmar's northwest is going through the worst period of fighting in five years, killing over 100 people since Friday.

For years, the Rohingya have endured apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and face severe travel restrictions. In spite of persecution and government restrictions, the Rohingya largely eschewed violence.

Thousands of Rohingya civilians have fled towards Bangladesh where many were told to turn back by Bangladeshi border guards.

"If we go there to our land, the army will kill us, so you better kill us here or you negotiate with them so that we can go back there," cried one Rohingya Muslim woman, Noor Begum, with a baby in her arms.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

The mass escape from the northern part of Rakhine state was triggered by widespread coordinated offensives by Rohingya insurgents wielding sticks, knives and homemade bombs in attacks that began on August 25 on 30 police posts and an army base.

At least 104 people, including some 80 militants, have been confirmed killed.

Both sides have accused each other of committing fresh atrocities in recent days, accusations that are difficult to verify because the fighting was taking place in inaccessible villages.