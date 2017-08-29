WORLD
Bangladesh denies entry to thousands of Rohingya fleeing Myanmar violence
Mostly Muslims, the civilians have been trying to enter Bangladesh in order to flee violence in northern Rakhine state. Over 100 people have been killed since Friday.
Rohingya in a makeshift shelter near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, their movement restricted by Bangladesh border controls, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

A wave of Rohingya Muslim families fleeing violence in Myanmar seeking to cross the border into Bangladesh on Monday were turned back. Myanmar's northwest is going through the worst period of fighting in five years, killing over 100 people since Friday.

For years, the Rohingya have endured apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and face severe travel restrictions. In spite of persecution and government restrictions, the Rohingya largely eschewed violence.

Thousands of Rohingya civilians have fled towards Bangladesh where many were told to turn back by Bangladeshi border guards.

"If we go there to our land, the army will kill us, so you better kill us here or you negotiate with them so that we can go back there," cried one Rohingya Muslim woman, Noor Begum, with a baby in her arms. 

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports. 

The mass escape from the northern part of Rakhine state was triggered by widespread coordinated offensives by Rohingya insurgents wielding sticks, knives and homemade bombs in attacks that began on August 25 on 30 police posts and an army base.

At least 104 people, including some 80 militants, have been confirmed killed. 

Both sides have accused each other of committing fresh atrocities in recent days, accusations that are difficult to verify because the fighting was taking place in inaccessible villages.

RECOMMENDED

Escape

About 2,000 people have been able to cross into Bangladesh, according to estimates by Rohingya refugees living in the makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

Some of the refugees who had escaped previous clashes in Myanmar said police had warned them not to help any new arrivals.

Local Buddhists and Hindus have sought sanctuary in towns and monasteries away from the clashes.

Escalating violence

The violence marks a dramatic escalation of a conflict that has simmered in the region since last October when a similar but much smaller Rohingya attack prompted a brutal military response dogged by allegations of human rights abuses.

Many Myanmar Buddhists regard the Rohingya as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite their long ties to the area.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize winner from her years of nonviolent opposition to junta rule, has faced a chorus of international criticism over the continued plight of the Rohingya.

SOURCE:Reuters
