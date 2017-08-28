President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Israel should end actions which undermine efforts to reach a two-state solution.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “To find a solution and provide peace is not only in Palestinians’ favour but also that of Israel.”

“As Turkey, we always back efforts to accelerate the peace process,” Erdogan added, going on to say that the process needed to acknowledge and protect Palestinian rights.

“We do not want the holy city of Jerusalem, which we have served for four centuries, to dominate the news with blood, tears and conflict,” the Turkish president said.

Historical responsibility

Erdogan also called on the international community to support Palestine's claim to be an independent state based on the 1967 borders.

"A two-state solution is a historical responsibility the international community has towards Palestinian people. A peaceful solution is not only for the benefit of our Palestinian brothers but also for Israelis," Erdogan said.