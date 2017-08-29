WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two dead, four hospitalised in shooting at library in US
At least two people were killed after a shooting in Clovis, New Mexico. One person was arrested in connection with the incident.
Two dead, four hospitalised in shooting at library in US
Police at the site of the shooting in Clovis, New Mexico, USA on August 28, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Two people were killed and four hospitalised on Monday after a shooting at a library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico, the city's fire chief said.

One person was arrested in the incident, Fire Chief Michael Nolen said.

Library patron Vanessa Aguirre said she was in the Clovis-Carter Public Library with her son when a man came in and "started to shoot" into the air, The Eastern New Mexico News reported. 

"It all happened so fast," she told the newspaper. "We took off fast. My purse is still in there."

RECOMMENDED

Officials at the library could not be reached to comment.

Clovis, which has a population of about 40,000, is around 306 km east of Albuquerque near the Texas border and is home to Cannon Air Force Base.

The newspaper reported that air ambulances had been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to Lubbock, Texas. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'