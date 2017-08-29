TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says world turning a 'blind eye' to plight of Rohingya Muslims
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the international community of ignoring the suffering of Myanmar’s minority Muslim community, even as the worst violence in years has broken out in Rakhine state.
Turkey’s President Erdogan spoke to TRT Haber in a special interview to mark his third year in office on August 28, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged the international community to step up efforts to help Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority, saying the world was "blind and deaf" to their plight.

The Rohingya, one of the world's largest stateless communities, are fleeing in droves towards Bangladesh, trying to escape the latest surge in violence in Rakhine state between a shadowy militant group and Myanmar's military.

The UN refugee agency said on Monday more than 3,000 had arrived in the past three days, as people told of how they fled for their lives from Myanmar's army.

"Unfortunately I can say the world is blind and deaf to what is going on in Myanmar," Erdogan said on Monday in a television interview marking his three years as president.

"It does not hear and it does not see," he added.

He described the latest flight of refugees towards Bangladesh as an "extremely painful event" and vowed to take up the issue at the UN General Assembly next month.

"Of course we condemn this in the strongest possible manner. And we will follow this up through international institutions, including at the United Nations," Turkey's president said.

"We want to see all mankind extending a hand here," he added.

In the wide-ranging interview, Erdogan addressed the recent tensions at the Al Aqsa compound and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognise that Jerusalem is a holy site for three religions. 

Erdogan also addressed Turkey’s Africa policy, reiterating its win-win character, and saying Ankara wanted to expand its diplomatic relations on the continent.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from the Turkish capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
